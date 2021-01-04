Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bad state of roads biggest cause of accidents'

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 07:35hrs | Views
THIS year's festive season recorded more road traffic accidents (RTAs) mostly due to human error, as compared to the 2019 - 2020 season, statistics released by the police reveal.

According to the statistics, there were, however, fewer fatalities - 67 people compared to 74 for last year in accidents which occurred during the Unity Day, Christmas, Boxing Day  and New Year holidays.

"Most of the fatal road traffic accidents occurred in major highways and towns as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgment, failure to maintain braking distance and recklessness on the part of drivers," police said.

Seventeen people perished in a head-on collision in Mutoko while six others died in another head-on collision in Mvuma during the festive holidays.

But motorists have attributed the increased number of accidents to bad roads which impedes safe driving.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has blamed the government for the pothole-infested roads in the country.

The passenger association accused government of failing to provide councils with adequate money to rehabilitate the road network which has of late worsened due to  the rains.

Recently, Harare City Council claimed it had failed to rehabilitate its road network after receiving insufficient funds from Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

The Bulawayo City Council said the funds allocated by Zinara were inadequate to meet road rehabilitation demands.

"The main problem is that city councils no longer collects vehicle licence money, it is now being collected by Zinara.

"When the councils were collecting licence money; roads were fixed every now and then," PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati said yesterday.

In a survey conducted by NewsDay, road users said although human error contributed to RTAs, the poor state of the country's major highways was also contributing greatly to the accidents as some roads had become impassable.

"The incessant rains have damaged most of the country's major highways such that one  cannot travel above 50km/h in some highways that have not been rehabilitated," said Juliget Jongwe, a kombi operator.

But Doreen Musarurwa, a private motorist, said speeding and negligent driving in potholed roads was resulting in increased RTAs.

"The roads are badly damaged that previously tarred roads have turned gravel and drivers need to exercise extreme caution when driving on such roads," Musarurwa said.

Another road user, Alford Gwaringa said: "Local roads, some considered highways, are very narrow, and can not serve the huge volume of traffic.

"The roads are too bad that driving on those roads is no longer enjoyable. It's tiresome"

Motorists also said although government was making commendable efforts on the Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway, it should not neglect the other highways which are equally important for both local and international travellers.

Transport minister, Joel Biggie Matiza told NewsDay in an interview that government had released funds through Zinara to ensure the rehabilitation of roads in all provinces throughout the country.

"Government is aware of the state of the roads and funds have been availed to rehabilitate damaged roads.

"This year, we are targeting to complete another 200km of the Chirundu-Beitbridge Highway to reduce traffic accidents on that highway," he said.

Police said motorists were overloading their vehicles with passengers and using vehicles which are not roadworth, which was contributing to a higher number of fatalities in the event of accidents.

According to a 2017 report by Unicef in partnership with Abertis Foundation on the impact of road traffic accidents with child victims, 90% of global traffic accidents occur in low and middle-income economy countries such as Zimbabwe, and children are the most vulnerable.

The report further lack of road safety cause 1,35 million deaths per year globally and 20 to 50 million life-changing injuries to victims.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days