DJ Fantan arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zim dancehall producer DJ Fantan and music promoter Dammer have been arrested for organising a Covid-19 super spreader New Year's Eve party in Mbare.Fantan - real name Arnold Kamudyariwa and Dammer (Simbarashe Chanachimwe) were picked up yesterday after a huge public outcry over the gathering.Pictures of the event dominated social media over the weekend.The two are being held at Matapi Police Station and are set to appear in court today.