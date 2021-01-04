News / National
3 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Sunday
Zimbabwe recorded 774 new Covid infections and three deaths on Sunday as the country began a 30-day strict lockdown, shutting down businesses and gatherings and ordering people to stay home.
As at 03 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 15 265 confirmed cases, including 11 574 recoveries and 380 deaths.
The country has seen a marked spike in both deaths and cases lately.
Source - Byo24News