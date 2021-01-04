SA steps up operations along Zimbabwe border

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says from Monday 4 January 2020, operations will be stepped up along the border with Zimbabwe to stem illegal crossings into South Africa.He says the army will patrol the rivers and a helicopter and drones will be used to monitor the border."Tomorrow the army is getting a helicopter, SARS has provided rubber dinghies for them which are moving in the water up and down and chasing those who are trying to cross with dinghies. We have heard that there is a business here selling rubber dinghies which are used illegally for R3000. I'm going to visit that business when I leave here if its pen today but they told me about it. The border management authority is being enacted the acting commissioner has just started work on new year's day. Tomorrow the army gets their helicopter and we will also be using drones around the border."