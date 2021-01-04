CIO operative nabbed for careless discharging of firearm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old Chitungwiza man appeared in court yesterday facing charges of reckless discharging of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.Tanfany Chadomunhu appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who remanded him in custody to January 15.It is alleged that on December 31, 2020, Chadomunhu, who is employed by the President's Office as a Central Intelligence Officer (CIO) was deployed at number 5 Radnk Clause in Emerald Hill as a night security operative.Chadomunhu was armed with an AK47 riffle with 14 rounds.It is alleged that on January 1, 2021, Chadomunhu fired the riffle and Lazarus Mungate, a security operative at the President's Office deployed on the same premises contacted Last Ngwenya, who is superior to Chadomunhu, advising him of the incident.The court heard that Ngwenya proceeded to the offices in a bid to ascertain what had transpired and upon arrival at the scene, he realised that the accused had indeed fired 11 rounds.Ngwenya ordered Bothwell Mutonzi, an immediate superior of the accused person, to search Chadomunhu. He found him in possession of one sachet of dagga and two spent cartridges.The court heard that Mutonzi inspected the AK47 and discovered that there were only two rounds left in the magazine and one round in the chamber of the fire arm.A report was made leading to the arrest of the accused.Lancelot Mutsokoti represented the State.