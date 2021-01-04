MDC Alliance Senator dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED States-based Zimbabwean charismatic preacher and socialite Passion Java's mother, Christine Java nee Rambanepasi, died in the early hours of yesterday, one of her sons, Tabernacle of Grace Church founder Apostle Batsirai Java has confirmed.She was 65.Rambanepasi, an MDC-Alliance senator for Buhera South, succumbed to cancer at the Avenues Clinic in Harare."She is no more," Batsirai told NewsDay in the wee hours of yesterday soon after her passing on.The legislator had battled with cancer for some time and had been discharged from hospital for home-based care."It is too much to take, but I thank God for all we have done for my mother," Passion wrote on his Facebook page following his mother's death."She experienced my growth in the Lord and saw the Lord use me in many countries and the Lord blessed me enough to honour her and reward her for all she did for me and more, although no one can really repay a parent. She left after living a fulfilled life."Rambanapasi joined the MDC in 2000 and was elected Manicaland provincial secretary for elections before she was elected senator for Buhera South in the 2008 elections.The news of Rambanapasi's death came shortly after Batsirai had gone to the police after thieves were nabbed stealing bricks from a site where his church is being constructed in Westlea, Harare.After a tip-off by neighbours, Batsirai contacted the police and with other church members, managed to block the truck, registration number AEL 6462 which was loading bricks.The thieves were caught red-handed, but not without a fight.