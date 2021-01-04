Khupe attack slammed by Gender Commission

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has lambasted the recent attack on ousted MDC interim president Thokozani Khupe during an emotive extraordinary congress.Khupe was allegedly beaten and had insults hurled against her at the party's elective congress at the Harare International Conference Centre by members of a rival faction in a disputed election that saw the elevation of Douglas Mwonzora to the presidency.ZGC said the attacks on Khupe will deter women from taking part in the male-dominated political field."The commission noted with concern the physical and verbal attack on MDC leader…Khupe during the party's extra-ordinary congress in Harare recently… "We are concerned with the fact that the violence was directed at an influential woman and is likely to discourage women's participation in politics and decision making, which the commission has been actively promoting."Women will not equally contest in elections as long as the environment is marred with violence in all its forms," ZGC said in statement yesterday.ZGC said it was also concerned with the targeting of women and attacks on women online which they say, is a violation of freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.