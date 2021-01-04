Fake Zacc official to appeal against sentence

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE High Court has allowed an application to appeal against sentence by a man who was charged and convicted of impersonating a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) official.Aaron Muzungu and three accomplices were convicted on charges of robbery, kidnapping and impersonating Zacc officers when they mugged a Marondera-based fuel dealer in March 2019.The four were each sentenced to six-and-ahalf-years in jail but Manzungu, who is suffering from cancer, is now appealing against both conviction and sentence.High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba granted Muzungu's application, saying he had valid reasons for missing the deadline to appeal his conviction.Muzungu has argued that the charges hold no merit as there was no evidence linking him to any of the crimes. Muzungu now has 10 days to file his appeal with the High Court.