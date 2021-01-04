Mpilo dismisses fake Covid-19 statement

News / National

by Staff reporter

MPILO Central Hospital authorities have dismissed, as fake, reports that the southern region's biggest referral institution had recorded 206 Covid-19 positive cases among members of staff in the last week.This comes as social media was awash with a purported statement from the hospital claiming that 87 general nurses, 68 student nurses, 12 pharmacists, nine doctors, seven nurse aides, two from the laboratory department, two security guards, four primary counsellors and three other support staff had tested positive.However, Mpilo clinical director, Solwayo Ngwenya, told the Daily News that the statement signed by Abinel Nyoni, who is said to be the infection control focal person, is fake and causing unnecessary alarm."That statement is fake and you can't be writing about that. This is just causing unnecessary alarm."We are not associated with this and l wouldn't want to comment further on the issue," Ngwenya said.