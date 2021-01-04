News / National
Mutsvangwa joins Mnangagwa, goes on leave
04 Jan 2021 at 20:13hrs | Views
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa on leave in the midst of a worsening Covid-19 pandemic.
ICT minister Jenfan Muswere is the acting minister.
Govt is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic now intensifying amid a renewed wave.
ICT minister Jenfan Muswere is the acting minister.
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa is on her Annual Break. In her absence the Minister of @Min_ICTCS_ZW @HonJMuswereJnr is Acting as Minister of Information.— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 4, 2021
Source - Byo24News