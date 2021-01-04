News / National
Zanu-PF DCC winner drowns
04 Jan 2021 at 20:21hrs | Views
William 'Mboma' Elliot, a Zanu-PF member who recently won a party primary election ahead of a by-election for Ward 16 Chiredzi RDC has drowned in Runde River.
Mboma was driving a herd of cattle and was trying to cross the flooded river with his brother when disaster struck.
More to follow....
Mboma was driving a herd of cattle and was trying to cross the flooded river with his brother when disaster struck.
More to follow....
Source - online