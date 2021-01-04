Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF DCC winner drowns

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 20:21hrs | Views
William 'Mboma' Elliot, a Zanu-PF member who recently won a party primary election ahead of a by-election for Ward 16 Chiredzi RDC has drowned in Runde River.

Mboma was driving a herd of cattle and was trying to cross the flooded river with his brother when disaster struck.

More to follow....

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 945 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

14 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 653 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days