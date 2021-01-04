Doctor stabs his 3 children to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tragedy hit the small sugar farming town of Mkwasine in Chiredzi last night when William Phiri, a medical doctor allegedly stabbed three of his children to death following a domestic dispute with his wife.Phiri allegedly set the house on fire after the incident.The Mirror could not establish the exact time that the crime was committed but two of the kids died on the spot while a third died on arrival at the hospital. A fourth kid escaped the horror.This is barely six weeks after a Chivhu woman slaughtered her four children before burning her house.Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewha confirmed the incident but directed questions to the National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who told The Mirror that he was in the process of preparing a Press statement.Phiri was arrested this morning when Police found him lying in a sugarcane field after making attempts to take his own life.Sources said Phiri came home late allegedly from a small house and his wife remarked that his clothes were dirty. Phiri ordered her to wash the clothes since they had a washing machine at home.The wife refused to take the orders and tempers flared forcing the wife to run away to a neighbour's place for help.A few moments later the surviving child ran to her mother to tell her that Phiri was killing her siblings. Phiri allegedly escaped after the incident armed with a pistol.