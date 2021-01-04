Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctor stabs his 3 children to death

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 20:33hrs | Views
Tragedy hit the small sugar farming town of Mkwasine in Chiredzi last night when William Phiri, a medical doctor allegedly stabbed three of his children to death following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Phiri allegedly set the house on fire after the incident.

The Mirror could not establish the exact time that the crime was committed but two of the kids died on the spot while a third died on arrival at the hospital. A fourth kid escaped the horror.

This is barely six weeks after a Chivhu woman slaughtered her four children before burning her house.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewha confirmed the incident but directed questions to the National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who told The Mirror that he was in the process of preparing a Press statement.

Phiri was arrested this morning when Police found him lying in a sugarcane field after making attempts to take his own life.

Sources said Phiri came home late allegedly from a small house and his wife remarked that his clothes were dirty. Phiri ordered her to wash the clothes since they had a washing machine at home.

The wife refused to take the orders and tempers flared forcing the wife to run away to a neighbour's place for help.

A few moments later the surviving child ran to her mother to tell her that Phiri was killing her siblings. Phiri allegedly escaped after the incident armed with a pistol.

Source - masvingomirror

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 966 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 884 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

10 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2590 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1872 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

13 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

13 hrs ago | 649 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

13 hrs ago | 659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days