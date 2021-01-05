Killer buys own ventilator

News / National

by Staff reporter

EXPELLED Zanu-PF legislator and businessman Killer Zivhu has bought his own ventilator in case he may need it urgently if he catches the dreaded Covid-19 virus.The "monied" Zivhu showed off his new toy on Twitter urging other Zimbabweans to buy their own."Buy your own ventilator too and keep it at your home, if anything goes wrong, you can call a doctor who can help you from there."Covid-19 kills," Zivhu captioned his picture.Ventilators, which are in short supply in the country's hospitals, cost between US$1 000 and US$5 000 with some fetching as high as US$30 000.Some wealthy individuals and families have been linked to the hiring of ventilators in case close family member contracts the virus which has claimed hundreds in the country since the outbreak March last year.Following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country, hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed with inmates seeking treatment and ventilators.Recently, some locals have desperately been appealing to friends to help find hospital beds with ventilators to save loved ones who have caught the virus.