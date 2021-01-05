News / National
Informal sector frets over new lockdown
05 Jan 2021 at 07:15hrs | Views
Small traders say they are disappointed that authorities imposed a lockdown without cushioning them for the duration of the restrictions.
President of the Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset), Samuel Wadzai said his members were unlikely to recover from the effects of a second lockdown.
He said that there was negative focus on the economically marginalised and this would lead to increased poverty levels.
Source - Daily News