News / National
Govt to secure Victoria Falls gorge
05 Jan 2021 at 07:15hrs | Views
The Government will secure the area around the Victoria Falls gorge to avoid repeats of tragic incidents like the one that killed a Harare man over the festive season.
This comes as search units are battling to retrieve the body of Roy Dikinya who plunged to his death while taking pictures with a friend. His body has since been located some 100m at the fall's Danger point.
The search units are now waiting for the delivery of suitable equipment from a mine in Matabeleland South to be brought to Victoria Falls today although Government has appealed for any other company with suitable equipment to come forward and assist.
The search units are now waiting for the delivery of suitable equipment from a mine in Matabeleland South to be brought to Victoria Falls today although Government has appealed for any other company with suitable equipment to come forward and assist.
Source - Daily News