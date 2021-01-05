Govt to secure Victoria Falls gorge

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government will secure the area around the Victoria Falls gorge to avoid repeats of tragic incidents like the one that killed a Harare man over the festive season.This comes as search units are battling to retrieve the body of Roy Dikinya who plunged to his death while taking pictures with a friend. His body has since been located some 100m at the fall's Danger point.The search units are now waiting for the delivery of suitable equipment from a mine in Matabeleland South to be brought to Victoria Falls today although Government has appealed for any other company with suitable equipment to come forward and assist.