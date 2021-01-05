Zera announces new fuel prices

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced new fuel prices effective 5 January 2021.The price of petrol has been pegged at US$1,21 or ZWL99.35 while diesel was at $1,33 or ZWL100.91 per litre.The price changes are normally due to the FOB (Free on Board) price movement and the revised duty regime."Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages."All stakeholders are advised that the petroleum, price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or twitter," ZERA said in a statement.