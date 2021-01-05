Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Cop in trouble after 'killing' baby with baton stick

by Simbarashe Sithole
05 Jan 2021 at 17:36hrs | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP officer cheated death in Harare on Tuesday after he allegedly struck a baby to death with a baton stick.

The mother of the alleged deceased infant grabbed the unidentified policeman by the collar while the mob surrounded the cop baying for his blood.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.



Meanwhile, some police officers are becoming hostile while enforcing the Covid-19 induced lockdown.


Source - Byo24News

