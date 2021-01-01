Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE Covid-19-induced curfews in South Africa and Zimbabwe have been blamed for major bottlenecks affecting the movement of travellers at Beitbridge Border Post.

South Africa has a curfew which runs from 9PM to 6AM, while Zimbabwe's starts at 6PM and ends at 6AM. As a result, some travellers have been spending up to 24 hours at the border before crossing cross into South Africa.

The number of travellers drastically increased after Government announced a new host of measures under lockdown level 4 to minimise new infections.

Under the new measures, only Zimbabweans who are residents or have work or student permits in foreign countries are allowed to depart.

In terms of arrivals, any Zimbabwean wishing to return home is free to do so; the same as foreign nationals who are legally resident in the country. As a result of the new measures, hundreds of people have in the last two days thronged Beitbridge Border Post to beat the deadline.

"The difference in the curfews has created problems for us. We now have to stop clearing people at 6PM and send those we can to South Africa. When they get to the South African side, our counterparts process those that they can and stop at 9PM. This then creates congestion as traffic builds up on both sides of the border," said a Zimbabwean border official.

He said it was important for the two governments to harmonise the curfews or to temporarily suspend restrictions at the border until the end of the festive peak period in a week.

"It's cumbersome to operate at one border with a different cut off time and hence we need our principals in South Africa and Zimbabwe to review the curfews for border traffic only," added the official.

A traveller, Mr Limukani Ngwenya, said he had been affected by the curfew twice while at the Zimbabwean border. He said he joined the long queue for motorists on the Zimbabwean side some 6km away from the border.

"Some of my friends have already crossed and I have failed to cross for two days because of curfew issues and the huge volumes of traffic here," he said.

Ms Nomagugu Moyo said she had spent a day in the queue and urged authorities to relook at the operating hours at the border.

"This is too much my brother, something must be done to improve the flow of traffic, especially for motorists," she said.

Another motorist, Mr Fakazi Ndlovu, said although he had been cleared on the Zimbabwean border, he had failed to get to the South African border for 24 hours due to the curfew.

"There is no parking space on both borders and the limited operating hours at the border are putting pressure on most of us," said Mr Ndlovu.

Many Zimbabweans work in South Africa but the exact number is yet to be verified. At least 300 000 are covered under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1016 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days