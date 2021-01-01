Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
A record 34 people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours as the country recorded 1 365 cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the virus last year.

This brings the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases to 17 194 and 418 deaths.

Recoveries now stand at 11 813, with a national recovery rate of 69 percent. A total of 4 880 PCR tests were conducted yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the recorded 1 365 new cases are local transmissions, with 777 recorded in Harare alone.

Bulawayo had 110 new cases, Masvingo (93), Mashonaland East (90), Midlands (78), Mashonaland Central (72), Mashonaland West (63), Manicaland (49), Matabeleland North (27) and Matabeleland South (6).

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Harare (10), while other provinces that recorded deaths were Manicaland (8), Bulawayo (7), Mashonaland West (3), Mashonaland Central (2), Masvingo (2), Mashonaland East (1) and Midlands (1).

"25 of the deaths occurred at institutional level with 9 at community level. All provinces reported cases today," reads an update from the ministry. Bulawayo has the highest incidence per capita followed by Harare and Matabeleland South. Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West have the lowest incidence of Covid per capita."

Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Dr Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday announced a strict 30-day lockdown, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Under the new measures, most commercial and informal sectors will be closed except for supermarkets and pharmacies. Some of the tightened measures came into effect on Saturday and these include the banning of church service and weddings while bottle stores, bars, gymnasiums and restaurants operations were suspended.

People not working in sectors providing essential services were directed to stay at home. Formal businesses and registered informal traders that have not been classified under the essential services category will be closed for 30 days.

Source - chroncile

