Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION political outfit, ZimPF has written to newly elected MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora demanding a portion of the $7.5 million paid out by government under the Political Parties Finance Act (PPFA).

Last year, the government extended the payment to the then Thokozani Khupe led faction of the main MDC opposition, now under Mwonzora.

This was despite court challenges by the rival Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance which obtained a reprieve from the High Court blocking the disbursements.

ZimPF is among political parties that signed a pre-2018 election pact with MDC which later dumped the partners under unclear circumstances.

But in a letter to Mwonzora, ZimPF, through its national spokesperson, Stephen Mazanza, is asking for a share of the money.

"As per your promise, we have every confidence that, under your leadership, PPFA resources will be shared justly, spaces for national dialogue will be opened up, involving all sectors of society and not least, of course, the revival of the 5th of August 2017 Composite of Political Alliance Cooperation," he said.

Mazanza feels the money disbursed to the Mwonzora faction must be shared equally among alliance partners.

In the letter, Mazanza also criticised the MDC-T's alleged mistreatment of other alliance partners.

He implored Mwonzora to address problems faced by Zimbabweans.

"The whole world will be watching closely to see how you, as the new President of MDC-T, will deal with the extreme poverty facing the people of Zimbabwe. We are aware of the scant resources your party has at its disposal, and we hope and pray that you will be able to join hands on an equal footing with other Alliance Partners," added Mazanza.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 938 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2597 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1872 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

13 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

13 hrs ago | 650 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days