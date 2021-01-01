Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana, says travellers using fake COVID-19 test certificates will face the full might of the law after several fake certificates were discovered at the Beitbridge border post.This comes after the South African Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, also highlighted similar problems.Mangwana said the Zimbabwean government has made a decision to prosecute to the full extent of the law anyone who presents a Fake Covid-19 certificate"Many of people entering or exiting SA have Fake Covid-19 Certificates, and some don't have any proof of a Covid-19 test at all."Govt has made a decision to prosecute to the full extent of the law anyone who presents a Fake Covid-19 certificate. Those without will be quarantined," said Mangwana.