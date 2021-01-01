Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

News / National

by Staff reporter

A cyclist was killed in a collision with a scotch-cart in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, police said.The incident happened at around 9PM on January 2 between Sibasa and Silalatshani, Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said.Police said the driver of the donkey-drawn cart and the victim shared the same name."The scotch-cart was being driven by 28-year-old Melusi Sibanda who was by himself. Upon reaching the 3km peg, a 39-year-old man also named Melusi Sibanda who was riding a bicycle going in the opposite direction was hit by the pulling bar of the scotch-cart and sustained serious injuries resulting in his death," Inspector Mangena said.The victim's body was taken to Filabusi District Hospital for a post-mortem.Mangena added: "I want to urge scotch-cart owners to use reins for easy control of the donkeys when using scotch-carts while cyclist should have lights and reflecting jackets. It's clear from the details we have that darkness was a major contributing factor."