DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole

The organizers of Mbare New Year's Eve music gig DJ Fantan and Levels have been sentenced to an effective six months in prison by Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro.The trio pleaded guilty to violating the Covid-19 regulations.According to the state the trio, organizers of the Mbare gig which attracted legions of music fans contravened statutes of the Covid-19 induced national lockdown, thereby putting public health at risk.Meanwhile, four police officers from Mbare district were suspended as a result of the gig for failure to institute lockdown measures.