Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
A SECURITY guard at Salgro investment in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central province died yesterday after he was seriously injured by an excavator which uprooted a mango tree he was on.

Manyanga Trust (24) succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a fatal accident that occurred in Rushinga where a security guard died after a mango tree he was on was uprooted by an excavator, investigations are in progress,"Mundembe said.

Witnesses said the excavator operator Farai Chiwanda (29) from Shurugwi did not notice that the now deceased security guard was on the tree when he uprooted it.

"Chiwanda decided to uproot the tree without noticing that the security guard was on the tree making his observations of the site," Munashe Svosve said.

"He uprooted the tree and after that Manyanga was seriously injured in the process as his legs were partially amputated."

"He was rushed to Chimhanda where he died upon arrival," he added.

Police warned people to be very careful especially working in mines and farms.

"We are urging people to be very vigilant especially those that work with heavy machinery those in mining and farming, life is precious so negligence is strongly condemned." Mundembe said.

Source - Byo24News

