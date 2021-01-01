Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Hospitals in Zimbabwe are reeling from a renewed surge in the coronavirus, with a shortage of beds and equipment threatening to overwhelm the public health system.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported a record 1,365 new cases of Covid-19 and 34 deaths, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 17,194 with 418 fatalities. Authorities at the weekend imposed a 30-day strict lockdown, closing all the country's land borders and shuttering gyms, restaurants and bars.

"The strain on the hospitals comes from our limited bed capacity," Norman Matara, the secretary general of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, said by phone. Even "a small increase in cases puts pressure" on the healthcare system, he said.

The situation is exacerbated by shortages of medicines and intermittent strikes by nurses and doctors over pay and working conditions.

The country's biggest public hospital Parirenyatwa is the only one in the capital, Harare, still admitting the most severe cases of the virus. The institution is using two wards, with a bed capacity of less than 25, Matara said.

Private hospitals are also reeling from limited capacity, with those facilities requiring bookings and upfront payments of $2,500 to $5,000, he said.

Solwayo Ngwenya, the acting chief executive officer at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, the second biggest city, said facilities were on the verge of collapse. "Those Health Ministry figures indicate the starting point of a coming catastrophe," Ngwenya said in an interview.

Several calls to Agnes Mahomva, the chief coordinator of the national response to Covid-19 in the office of the President, didn't immediately connect. Jasper Chimedza, the permanent secretary in the Health Ministry, didn't answer calls to his mobile phone.

Source - bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1109 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 930 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

11 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

14 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

14 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

14 hrs ago | 1878 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

14 hrs ago | 963 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

14 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

14 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

14 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

14 hrs ago | 470 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 326 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days