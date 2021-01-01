Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

News / National

by Staff reporter

BOLAMBA Culture Birds traditional dance group is not letting the 30-day lockdown derail their growth as they have started the year with a call for dancers who want to join their group.The fast-rising multi-award winning group that hails from Gwanda has over 20 members and is targeting to get more who are based in Matabeleland South.Bolamba Culture Birds director Mthabisi Dube said the move is being done to create employment. He said they are hoping to get six male and six female Sotho or Tswana speaking dancers who are aged between 17 and 35 years."Bolamba Culture Birds is looking for interested youths who want to join the group. This move is being taken by the group to create employment and at the same time, promote the Sotho and Tswana culture that was taken as a minority back then," Dube said.He added that this latest recruitment was part of their drive to nurture up-and-coming talent, something they started doing last year."The group has grown so much that we saw it fit to introduce the junior policy in addition to the project we introduced at Gwanda South primary schools in search of juniors dancers."Dube said they are deliberately targeting dancers from the rainbow province to ensure that they do not to lose the authenticity and originality of the culture and dances they promote.He added that other members of the group have since gone solo.The aspiring members, Dube said can get in touch with them on their social media pages.