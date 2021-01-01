Dennis Wilson dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former radio presenter Dennis Wilson has died.He was 66.Wilson, born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica died at his home in Alexandra after a short illness.Wilson became popular on Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after landing in the country in the 80's before being spotted while playing at parties.He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor's Push Comes to Shove.More to follow.....