News / National
Dennis Wilson dies
4 hrs ago | Views
Former radio presenter Dennis Wilson has died.
He was 66.
Wilson, born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica died at his home in Alexandra after a short illness.
Wilson became popular on Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after landing in the country in the 80's before being spotted while playing at parties.
He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor's Push Comes to Shove.
More to follow.....
He was 66.
Wilson, born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica died at his home in Alexandra after a short illness.
Wilson became popular on Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after landing in the country in the 80's before being spotted while playing at parties.
He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor's Push Comes to Shove.
More to follow.....
Source - chroncile