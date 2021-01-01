Latest News Editor's Choice


COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
American's Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned US citizens to avoid travelling to Zimbabwe because travelling to that country may increase their chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.

In an update posted on the CDC's website, Zimbabwe is classified on level 4: "Very High Level of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe."

Travellers are advised to avoid coming to the Southern Africa nation.

