ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

by Staff Reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Power utility, ZESA Holdings, says it is working on strategies to curb vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure after suffering a loss of more than US$2 million last year.

ZESA Holdings Acting Group Stakeholder Relations Manager, Prisca Utete says the power utility is optimistic of the successful role out of the copper conductor removal and replacement project.

"We are also in the process of installing intrusion detection and surveillance systems as well as deployment of screens, transformer welding among other strategies that assist in curbing theft and vandalism.

"As a utility, we have also harvested copper and replaced it with aluminium conductor, as copper was the most targeted of our infrastructure," said Utete.

Matabeleland North and Bulawayo are some of the areas that have experienced a recent surge in cases of electricity infrastructure vandalism resulting in blackouts in areas such as Dete.

A total of 71 cases of theft and vandalism were reported in the region between October and December last year.  

"We are concerned about the increase in cases of electricity infrastructure theft and vandalism here in Dete and surrounding areas. The scourge has resulted in some areas going for weeks and some months without electricity," said Sister Otilia Nyandoro of Dete Daughters of Calvary.

In 2018, criminals vandalised electricity cable lines in Kamativi disrupting operations at mines, schools, clinics and also resulted in the closure of the digital transmitter.

Source - ZBC

