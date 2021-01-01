Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol.

In a social media message to protesters he said "I love you" before telling them to go home. He also repeated false claims about election fraud.

Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for 'severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy'.

The company said the president's account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed.

It went on to say that 'Future violations of the Twitter Rules' will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account'.

It means Donald Trump's days on Twitter could be numbered. The president is not known for paying much attention to Twitter's community guidelines.

Meanwhile, Facebook banned Mr Trump for 24 hours. YouTube also removed the video.

Facebook said: "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to the death of one woman.

The violence brought to a halt congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

In the House and Senate chambers, Republicans were challenging the certification of November's election results.

Before the violence, President Trump had told supporters on the National Mall in Washington that the election had been stolen.

Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.

He told protesters "I love you" and described the people who stormed the Capitol complex as 'patriots'.

YouTube said it removed the video because it "violated policies on spreading election fraud".

Twitter initially didn't take down the video, instead removing the ability to retweet, like and comment on it and another tweet.

However, it later removed them, and suspended the outgoing president.

Twitter said: "We have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence".

Facebook told the BBC: "The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace. We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."

Facebook also said it is currently looking for and removing content that incited or supported the storming of Capitol Hill.

YouTube already had a policy to remove fake news about mass election fraud, which it applied to the president.

The march was partly organised online, including on Facebook groups and pages.

It's likely President-elect Joe Biden will look to crack down on conspiracy theories and extremism on social media when he takes office.


Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

6 mins ago | 2 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 17 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

7 mins ago | 11 Views

ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

11 hrs ago | 644 Views

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Massacre in Dar

15 hrs ago | 3031 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

15 hrs ago | 229 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

15 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

16 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

16 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

16 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

16 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 752 Views

Bosso nominations now open

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

16 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

17 hrs ago | 1546 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

17 hrs ago | 877 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

22 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

22 hrs ago | 3810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days