Muridzo manager cancels birthday gig

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
MUSICIAN Andy Muridzo's manager Ronald Mujuru, who turned 37 on Tuesday, says the lockdown has stalled his plans to host a lavish birthday party.

Mujuru has been managing Muridzo since last year and were planning to host a series of shows to celebrate the "special day".

Government at the weekend announced a hard lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I have always celebrated my birthday in January with my fans, family and friends, but unfortunately the environment is not conducive at this moment. We will do belated celebrations once the environment is safe to do so," he said.

Mujuru, however, said they were working with Muridzo on a number of projects during the lockdown.

"We are going to use the lockdown to come with new projects, so that we keep our fans entertained," he said.

Meanwhile, music promoter Patson Chimbodza has implored the government to bail out artistes in this COVID-19 era as most of them do not have any other source of income.

Source - newsday

