Harare man simulates 'sex' with dead crush

IN a bizarre incident, a Harare man has been charged for simulating sex with a corpse a woman he had a crush on before her death.According to a police memo, a drunk man identified as Bigman visited Melisa Mazhindu's Epworth home on Tuesday, accompanied by a friend, upon hearing about her death.He shocked the mourners by insisting on having "sex" with the woman he craved for in order "to satisfy my desires".He was stopped by other mourners when he went on top of her body simulating a sex act.Police said investigations were underway and the accused was likely to be charged with violating a corpse as defined in section 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.The case number is RRB 4633444.