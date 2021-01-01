News / National
Cash in Transit Robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye in Zimbabwe, US$2.5 million stolen
The Zimbabwe police are searching for people suspected to be involved in a cash-in-transit robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on Wednesday 6 January 2021.
The police released the information on Twitter but have not released too much detail as to how the robbery occurred. However, the suspects walked away with US$2.5 million and ZWL $40 000.
Said ZRP, "The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit vehicle robbery of USD2.5 million & ZWL $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6/1/21 at 1400 hrs. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest Police Station."
Source - newsday