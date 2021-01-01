Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cash in Transit Robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye in Zimbabwe, US$2.5 million stolen

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe police are searching for people suspected to be involved in a cash-in-transit robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on Wednesday 6 January 2021.

The police released the information on Twitter but have not released too much detail as to how the robbery occurred. However, the suspects walked away with US$2.5 million and ZWL $40 000.

Said ZRP, "The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit vehicle robbery of USD2.5 million & ZWL $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6/1/21 at 1400 hrs. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest Police Station."



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'South Africa rejecting Zimbabwe COVID-19 test certificates'

15 mins ago | 26 Views

Harare man simulates 'sex' with dead crush

16 mins ago | 31 Views

Muridzo manager cancels birthday gig

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Maps to release debut maskandi album

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

23 mins ago | 150 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

24 mins ago | 31 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

25 mins ago | 67 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

25 mins ago | 49 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

26 mins ago | 53 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

28 mins ago | 18 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

28 mins ago | 77 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

31 mins ago | 22 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

33 mins ago | 43 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

37 mins ago | 22 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

38 mins ago | 50 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

41 mins ago | 44 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

42 mins ago | 21 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

42 mins ago | 27 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

43 mins ago | 36 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

44 mins ago | 11 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

44 mins ago | 15 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 72 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

45 mins ago | 32 Views

ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Massacre in Dar

15 hrs ago | 3139 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

16 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

16 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

16 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

16 hrs ago | 4414 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

16 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

Bosso nominations now open

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

16 hrs ago | 490 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days