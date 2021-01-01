News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe dam levels continue on to rise with the national dam level average now 62%.Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average at 94.5%, Gwayi 75.7%, Manyame 59.7%, Mazowe 41.9%, Mzingwane 59.4%, Runde 62% and Save 55.6%Tugwi Mukosi, the country's largest inland water body has surpassed the 70% mark and is 70.6 full.Bangala Dam is full,Mutirikwi 41.4%,Tokwane 100%,Manjirenji 59.8%,Gwenoro 80.2%,Amapongokwe 48.4%Harare supply damsChivero 47.7%,Manyame 54.9%Other damsBiri 89.1%,Mazvikadei 61.6%,Mazowe 21.7%,Nyadire 100%.Masembura 71.5%,Nyambuya 76.9%,Osborne 35%,Rusape 65.8%,Matezva 101.7%,Wenimbi 38.2%,Ruti 88.7%Lowveld irrigation damsBangala 102.3%,Tugwi Mukosi 70.6%,Manjirenji 59.8%,Tokwane 100%,Mutirikwi 41.4%,Siya 65.1%,Muzhwi 100%Bulawayo water supply damsInsiza 45%,Mtshabezi 30.3%,Upper Ncema 29.2%,Lower Ncema 13.5%,Mzingwane 20.7%Inyankuni 38.5%.Other damsZhovhe 100.5%,Silalabuhwa 102.6%,Antelope 101%,Bubi-Lupane 65.7%,Insukamini 104.2%,Lower Mguza 101.7%