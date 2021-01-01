Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected Zimbabwean arrested for stuffing undeclared cash into cooler bag in SA

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
A 57-year-old man was arrested in Musina, Limpopo, after he was caught in possession of more than R165 000 in a cooler bag, which he allegedly failed to declare at the border.

The foreign national was arrested on Tuesday when police officers were on routine patrol along the N1 North road, between the Beitbridge border post and Musina.

"It is reported that the suspect was walking with other pedestrians when he was spotted by the police while carrying a portable blue cooler bag," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.

"Police searched him and discovered a large amount of cash packed inside the cooler bag [and] he failed to explain its origin.

He was arrested immediately.

Seabi said preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the man was in the country illegally and that he did not declare the money at the border post.

The man is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source - news24

