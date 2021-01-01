Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reacted to Wednesday's violent protests in the US capital after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building.

Mr Trump had egged on his supporters to march to the seat of the legislature to scuttle a process to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

President Mnangagwa tweeted that the US "has no moral right to punish other nations under the guise of democracy".

He said that the US has subjected Zimbabwe to "painful" economic sanctions.





"I'd like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.

"Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the US for the benefit of both our peoples," Mr Mnangagwa said.

The US and the European Union have both maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe, citing a lack of progress in democratic and human rights reforms as well as restrictions on press freedoms.

They target both specific individuals and companies.

Source - BBC

