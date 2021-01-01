ZAGA donates in Epworth

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya

Esteemed Children's Trust (ECT) centers in Epworth and Caledonia started the new year on a good note as they recently received cash and grocery donations from a UK-based golf society, Zimbabwe Amateur Golf Association (ZAGA).

About 40 families in two ECT centers benefitted from the kind gesture made by the society which is made up of golf enthusiasts, who wanted to meet some crucial needs of vulnerable and underprivileged families.ZAGA resolved to assist the needy at their 2020 AGM and partnered with Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) to identify a charity to assist in Zimbabwe.ZAGA charity champion, Wiz-Hudson Chipfakacha said," We agreed at the AGM to identify charities to assist in different countries, particularly in these trying times.ZAGA is composed of members of different nationalities.We hope to continue making a positive impact in communities as a golfing society,"The ECT is a charity initiative run by Dr Madrine Mugwenhi-Chiku, which runs a number of projects including sponsorship and feeding programs for children who are faced by different life challenges."Thank you so much to ZAGA and SIMBI LTD who have ensured that we meet school fees obligations and provide school stuff, sanitary wear and groceries for our children as we enter into lockdown, which is a challenging period for many," said Dr. Chiku.The golfing society have been making efforts to assist others and recently made donations to a relief kitchen in Chitungwiza at the height of the lockdown in 2020.The ECT donation was made from member contributions, which were matched by businessman Michael Chirashi of Simbi Ltd, who is also ZAGA charity representative.