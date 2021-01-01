Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Facebook on Thursday said it will block President Trump on its platforms at least until the end of his term on Jan. 20, as the mainstream online world moved forcefully to limit the president after years of inaction.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, said in a post that the social network decided to cut off Mr. Trump because a rampage by pro-Trump supporters in the nation's capital a day earlier, which was urged on by the president, showed that Mr. Trump "intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

"We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Mr. Zuckerberg wrote. As a result, he said, Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram would extend blocks, first put in place on Wednesday, on Mr. Trump's ability to post "until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

The move was part of a widening revolt by social media companies against Mr. Trump, who has used the sites throughout his presidency to rile up his supporters and bully his enemies.

Twitter on Wednesday said it would lock Mr. Trump's account for 12 hours because he had posted several tweets that violated its rules against calling for violence and discrediting the vote. Snap, the maker of Snapchat, also cut off access to Mr. Trump's Snapchat account. And YouTube on Thursday implemented a stricter election fraud misinformation policy to make it easier to suspend the president for posting false election claims.

The actions were a striking change for a social media industry that has long declined to take down Mr. Trump's posts, which were often filled with falsehoods and threats. Facebook and Twitter positioned themselves as defenders of free speech and public discussion, saying it was in people's interests to see what world leaders posted, even as critics assailed them for allowing misinformation and toxic content to flow unimpeded.

Lawmakers and even employees of the companies said the platforms had waited too long to take serious action against Mr. Trump. At Facebook, dozens of employees noted that the company had only suspended Mr. Trump after Democrats had secured the presidency and control of the Senate, according to people familiar with the internal conversations.

"While I'm pleased to see social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take long-belated steps to address the president's sustained misuse of their platforms to sow discord and violence, these isolated actions are both too late and not nearly enough," said Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia.

The spotlight now falls on Twitter and what it will do with Mr. Trump's account. The social media service has been Mr. Trump's preferred megaphone, where he has more than 88 million followers, compared with 35 million on Facebook. Twitter's locking of Mr. Trump's account on Wednesday was set to be lifted on Thursday if he complied with the service's demand to delete several tweets.

Twitter said in a statement that it was continuing to evaluate the situation and whether "further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary." On Wednesday, the company had said the risks of keeping Mr. Trump's commentary live on its site had become too high.

Derrick Johnson, the president and chief executive of the NAACP, praised Facebook's decision to lock Mr. Trump's account, and said he urged Twitter to do the same.

"The president's social media accounts are a petri dish of disinformation, designed to divide and fuel violence at all costs," Mr. Johnson said.

A spokesman for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent months, Twitter and Facebook had begun to push back on the president's posts, adding fact-checking labels to some of his most incendiary statements. Mr. Trump fired back, signing an executive order intended to strip legal protections from the social media companies and claiming they were censoring conservative voices.

At Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg and other executives had given Mr. Trump significant leeway on his Facebook account, often allowing the president's false statements to stay up on the network despite heavy criticism.

Mr. Zuckerberg repeatedly said he did not want Facebook to be "the arbiter of truth" in political discourse and that he believed strongly in protecting speech across Facebook, the platform he founded that is now used by more than three billion people globally.

"We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech," Mr. Zuckerberg said in his post on Thursday.

"The current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Daisuke Wakabayashi and Sheera Frenkel contributed reporting.

Source - nytimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 2165 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

12 hrs ago | 852 Views

Transport mogul Munhenzva dies of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 5693 Views

US election 'fraud' protests - 4 shot dead

16 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Suspected Zimbabwean arrested for stuffing undeclared cash into cooler bag in SA

16 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Chamisa to offer Trump a word of advice?

16 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Dam levels continue on to rise

17 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Cash in Transit Robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye in Zimbabwe, US$2.5 million stolen

17 hrs ago | 4536 Views

'South Africa rejecting Zimbabwe COVID-19 test certificates'

18 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Harare man simulates 'sex' with dead crush

18 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Muridzo manager cancels birthday gig

18 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

Maps to release debut maskandi album

18 hrs ago | 330 Views

Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

18 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

18 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

18 hrs ago | 213 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

18 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

18 hrs ago | 145 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

18 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 612 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

18 hrs ago | 59 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

18 hrs ago | 283 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

18 hrs ago | 585 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 192 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

18 hrs ago | 77 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

18 hrs ago | 171 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 532 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

18 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days