Police abandon roadblocks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Masvingo CBD is busier and livelier today as people found their way into the city after rains forced ZRP to abandon roadblocks.Some shop owners who do not provide essential services have taken advantage of the lull to open their shops.Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was said to be in a meeting at the time of writing the story.There is fear that this might disrupt Government' well thought-out lockdown intended to stop the spread of the more lethal strain of Covid-19 which came under the second wave.