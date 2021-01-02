Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa congratulates Biden

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has condemned the storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday, adding that Washington was failing to uphold the democracy it demands of other nations and that it had lost the high moral ground to punish others.

Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump violently invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday as the US Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College presidential victory. During the violence, four people died, amid media reports that some were shot.

Mr Biden won 306 Electoral College votes, compared to Mr Trump's 232 and the US Congress certified the victory yesterday, paving the way for his inauguration on January 20.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa congratulated Mr Biden on his confirmation as the 46th US President, but said Washington did not have the moral high ground to lecture other nations on democracy given the ugly scenes that took place on Wednesday.

"Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe's democracy. Yesterday's events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end," he said. But President Mnangagwa indicated that Zimbabwe had always been ready to work with the US.

"I'd like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the US for the benefit of both our peoples," he said.

Other world leaders expressed outrage at Wednesday's events in the US. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "obviously concerned" about the situation in Washington.

"We're following the situation minute-by-minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the scenes at the US Capitol were "disgraceful." "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," he tweeted.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the scenes coming out of the US Capitol were "deeply disturbing."

Norway PM Erna Solberg said President Trump's supporters actions were "unbelievable" and a "totally unacceptable attack on democracy". President-elect Biden Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged President Trump to "recognise (Biden) as the next president."

Political analysts equally slammed the US for wanting to be the policeman of the world in terms of democracy when it struggles to practise the same.

President Trump has criticised the elections as flawed, saying "if you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us".

The US is at the forefront of criticising elections in Third World countries, mainly those led by leaders it does not want, branding them unfree and unfair. Global media giants have ganged up against President Trump, noting that no evidence has been presented.

Source - the herald

