Trump likened to Zimbabwe's Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Political analyst Mr Goodson Nguni likened President Trump to MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who declared before the 2018 elections that he would not recognise the election result if he did not win and then refused to accept the verdict of the Constitutional Court that he had not presented any evidence of fraud.

Mr Nguni said after realising that President Mnangagwa was winning the poll, Mr Chamisa "let loose thugs to burn buildings and beat up people".

"Chamisa tried to storm Zanu-PF Headquarters and trashed the Zanu-PF Harare Province offices. Chamisa went to court to overturn his electoral loss just like Trump with no evidence. Trump is a thug and so is Chamisa. Remember Chamisa lying that he met Trump (and was promised US$15 billion if he won the 2018 elections)," he said.

Zanu-PF Director for Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said: "The US has lost moral high ground to preach, police or prefect the world on democracy and human rights. Washington is having a taste of its own medicine, for this is what the US has been doing to other countries.

"It should be recalled President Trump attempted, through the US embassy here, to violently disrupt vote counting and tabulation in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. This is the same script which he wanted to try this time on Capitol. Surprisingly, the US embassy in Harare and Brian Nichols are mum and there is no joint statement from him, EU Ambassador Timo Olkkonen and British Ambassador Melanie Robinson."

Leader of the Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development, Ms Melbah Dzapasi Svovera, said people should uphold democracy and leaders should accept defeat.

"If Mr trump is genuine about leading Americans into greatness, he should respect the will of voters and accept defeat and congratulate Mr Biden," she said.

Former MDC-T spokesperson and legal expert, Mr Obert Gutu, said the storming of the US Capitol exposed America for what it really was.

"A country that preaches to the world what it dismally fails to practise domestically, America wants to style and project herself as a paragon of democracy, tolerance and human rights, yet the exact opposite is true. America is basically a very unequal, intolerant and intrinsically a racist society. "If such an incident had happened in Zimbabwe for instance, America would be at the forefront frothing with anger and indignation that the Zimbabwe Government is an autocratic dictatorship. What rank hypocrisy is that?" he said.

Mr Gutu added that four people were reportedly shot dead by police at the US Capitol the mainstream global media have not given prominence to the killings, as they do in "unfriendly States".

"America has got absolutely no moral high ground to lecture to anyone about democracy and human rights. Those local political puppets in Zimbabwe who always tag the United States embassy in Harare on social media whenever they are complaining about alleged human rights abuses in Zimbabwe should hold their heads in complete and utter shame.

"After all, the Emperor is naked! Their puppeteer is an embarrassing global humiliation when it comes to matters of democracy, tolerance and human rights," he said.

Source - the herald

