Africans have last laugh

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Africans are responding to the chaos at the US Capitol with irony, sarcasm and humour. #Trump started trending on Twitter in places like Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya as the platform blocked the US president.

Africans are astonished at the disarray around the US seat of power especially those familiar with the playbooks of leaders who refuse to concede defeat, carry out coups or incite political violence.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan gave a stern rejoinder to Trump. The average African seemed unable to resist having a little fun at the expense of the outgoing US president.

"Trump should just pull off his mask and tell us which African country he's from," a Twitter user in Zambia remarked.

Trump never visited the continent but famously called African nations "sh**hole countries" in 2018. He also made unkind comments about prospective immigrants to the US from Nigeria. Some Nigerians drew parallels to what has happened in their own country.

"This is a similar episode to what happened in Nigeria during the Buhari transition," referring to the handover of power from Goodluck Jonathan to current President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Jonathan had to succumb as he got nothing more than to finally agree," Sam'ana Ilyas said. Nigerian Salihu Yakubu said that "America's present democracy is no different to Africa's."

In South Africa, Floyd Shivambu, deputy to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema, sparked lively discussion after he put his thoughts out on social media. The EFF is notorious for its spectacular disruptions of proceedings in the halls of power.

"Worth noting that when Zuma made similar noises ahead of being ousted, South Africa's military very decidedly came out in favour of law and order," local commentator Verashni Pillay wrote.

Mwenebatu Etabo from Kigoma in Tanzania said "The current state of affairs in the US elections brings shame on the international community. Please compromise, it's the best way."

Abuu Ali in Tanzania said he believed that Trump's goal had been to undermine the peace and stability of the US "and to incite hatred between whites and Americans of African descent, in order to gain strength and stay in power."

Hamad Said called the developments "a great shame for the American nation that calls itself the mother of democracy in the world."

When Trump expressed his disdain for Africa with an expletive, incumbent Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo famously shot back: "We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful."


Source - DW.

