Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF warns detractors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has warned some critics to stop lecturing the country's leadership on implementing Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Self-exiled G-40 members have on a number of occasions attacked the ruling party, the Government and the First Family as they seek to destabilise the country.

Zimbabwe, like most countries, has imposed Level Four lockdown measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than a million globally to date.

Some critics claimed that President Mnangagwa needs to scrap his holiday to deal with pandemic.

Zanu-PF acting secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa has done the best compared to other Sadc or African country, in setting up systems to repel the deadly effects of Covid-19.

Zimbabwe had done far better than some countries despite receiving less support from the international community.

"No sane person can genuinely question why he (President Mnangagwa) should take his mandatory annual rest. Ironically, those attacking him baselessly are clueless," he said.

The lamentations of the detractors had no factual basis and was to be understood from their nostalgic and sentimental hatred of the New Dispensation which buried them politically.

"Be that as it may, aside from the unfolding circus in the White House, Zimbabwe is proud to have been one of the first ever nations to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden and looks forward to his inauguration following a smooth transfer of power.

"It's time for introspection and we hope the new President will seek peace and mutual co-existence, which must be headlined by the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, Cuba, Iran and Venezuela among others," he said.

In a related matter, the Zanu-PF Youth League commended the Government for its swift and decisive move to effect a Level Four national lockdown as a response to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

"We are fully aware that such a decision was not easy to make but as our President Mnangagwa has always stated, we can always rebuild our economy but we can never restore human life once it is lost.

"The recent Covid-19 regulations fully demonstrate that the nation of Zimbabwe is ably led by President Mnangagwa and his Government," said acting Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Tendai Chirau.

Chirau challenged youths to observe the lockdown measures.

"As a Youth League, we are aware that this lockdown means that many young entrepreneurs have had to restrict or halt business operations in order to comply with the Covid-19 regulations. We applaud and salute such youths for upholding the rule of law and for putting the safety of their fellow countrymen above personal business interests.

"It is important for those youths who are presently not complying with these regulations to understand that the regulations exist to protect each and every one of us and that violating such regulations is not only a serious health hazard, but it is an act of selfishness subject to criminal convictions."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

2 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

School reaping off parents

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

DPA installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

One-stop border post could address Beitbridge chaos

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

372% rates hike for Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Africans have last laugh

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Jason Machaya's freedom bid dismissed

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Trump likened to Zimbabwe's Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Biden

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kazembe orders ZRP to deal with windscreen smashing cops

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

14 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

14 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 7266 Views

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

15 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

15 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

20 hrs ago | 1015 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days