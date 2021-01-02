Latest News Editor's Choice


15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
FIFTEEN more people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as 871 new cases were recorded countrywide.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 446 since the first case was reported in Zimbabwe in March. 18 672 cases have so far been recorded in the country.

Of the 15 deaths recorded yesterday, two were recorded in Bulawayo. Mashonaland West Province recorded four cases, the highest in the country on the day.

Harare recorded 301 Covid-19 cases and remains the country's hotspot with a total of 6 173 cases, but did not record any deaths yesterday.

On Tuesday, a record 34 people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours countrywide as the country recorded 1 365 cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the virus last year.

Experts say if the trend continues, a lockdown extension is imminent.

Dr Welcome Mlilo On Wednesday, Acting Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Welcome Mlilo said the spike in Covid-19 cases was not a surprise considering that the country is in the virus incubation period after the festive season.

Source - chroncile

