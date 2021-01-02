Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reiterated his call for an end to the vindictive illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries as he congratulated Mr Joe Biden following his confirmation yesterday as United States of America's 46th President.The US Congress yesterday certified President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory paving the way for his inauguration on January 20.The President said Zimbabwe is ready to work with the US for the benefit of both countries. Mr Biden got 306 Electoral College votes compared to outgoing President Donald Trump's 232. President Mnangagwa, who is on annual leave, took time to send the congratulatory message to Mr Biden through his Twitter account.The President reiterated the need for an end to the illegal sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe saying the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy.President Mnangagwa's remarks followed chaotic scenes at the US Capitol on Wednesday when thousands of supporters of outgoing Donald Trump staged an attempted coup at the president's urging."Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe's democracy. Yesterday's (Wednesday's) events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end," he tweeted."I'd like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples."The Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has been pursuing both economic and political reforms towards sustainable development and the continued existence of the illegal economic sanctions is hampering the country's development.The illegal economic sanctions, imposed at the turn of the millennium by Western countries as punishment for the land reform programme, have also limited Zimbabwe's capacity to respond to the current Covid-19 pandemic including access to multilateral and financial support from international institutions.The sanctions have devastating effects on ordinary people especially children and women. President Mnangagwa's message that Zimbabwe is ready to work with the US came as Trump promised an "orderly transition" of power.On Wednesday, US President Trump's rowdy supporters rioted and breached the halls of Congress while elected officials were beginning to certify Mr Biden's presidential election win. They gained access to the floor of the Senate, setting off an armed standoff with law enforcement in the House of Representatives.With the violence already underway, Trump tweeted asking for his supporters at the Capitol to "remain peaceful".The chaotic scenes at the Capitol were unprecedented. Rioters waving Trump flags and banners clashed with law enforcement officials, who seemed unprepared for the onslaught.Four people reportedly died, while 52 were arrested during the violent protests that have been described by some political analysts as a coup.