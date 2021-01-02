Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Only Zanu-PF and MDC-T will share the $100 million allocated in the 2021 National Budget under the Political Parties Finance Act as all other parties failed to get at least five percent of the constituency votes in the 2018 election.

The $25 million budget of last year was quadrupled to $100 million in this year's budget to help compensate for inflation. T

he constituent parties that made up the MDC-Alliance are treated separately for the purposes of sharing the money, which is why only the largest, the MDC-T, exceeded the five percent threshold.

In an interview yesterday, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said he hoped that the money will be disbursed early by Treasury to allow political parties to carry out their activities.

"The money will be shared by political parties that are in Parliament that meet the legal requirements of the law. It is our hope that Treasury disburses the money early so that the political parties concerned will be able to carry out their duties. We will obviously engage Treasury with regard to that issue," said Minister Ziyambi.

He said only Zanu-PF and MDC-T were entitled to get the share of the money because they meet the legal threshold provided for under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The Act provides that only a political party that garnered at least five percent of total votes in a general election qualify for the money. This leaves People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti under the MDC-Alliance falling short of the threshold with its four legislators in the National Assembly.

The four legislators from PDP include, Mr Biti (Harare East), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma) Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane.)

Zanu-PF got 145 seats of the 210 in the National Assembly against MDC-Alliance's 63. The remaining two seats went to National Patriotic Front's Masango "Blackman" Masango, who is now late as well as Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa.

The seats of the MDC-T were further whittled down after it recalled about 21 MPs holding geographical constituencies which will further diminish the money the opposition should proportionately get. Government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were getting funding from hostile Western nations.

Under that law, it is criminal for political parties to receive foreign funding.

Political parties should get money from the Government if they meet the legal threshold of votes in a general election which is at least five percent of total votes cast. They can also get funding from their members, selling party cards and fundraising activities.

During the year, MDC-T led by the then acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe recalled some of its legislators in terms of a constitutional provision that allowed a political party to do so should it feel that the legislator concerned no longer represents its interest in the august House.

At the heart of the dispute within the opposition is whether the MPs and senators elected under the MDC-Alliance umbrella belong to the party that nominated them on the MDC-Alliance list, or belong to the MDC-Alliance which regards itself as a political party in its own right.

So far decisions in the High Court have ruled that the MDC-A is an umbrella organisation.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

School reaping off parents

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

DPA installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

One-stop border post could address Beitbridge chaos

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

372% rates hike for Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF warns detractors

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Africans have last laugh

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Jason Machaya's freedom bid dismissed

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Trump likened to Zimbabwe's Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Biden

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kazembe orders ZRP to deal with windscreen smashing cops

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

13 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

13 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

14 hrs ago | 7046 Views

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1099 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

14 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

19 hrs ago | 1006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days