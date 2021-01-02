Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume says he suspects he has contracted coronavirus due to poor health conditions at Harare Remand prison.

In an application before magistrate Vongai Guuriro, Mafume's lawyer Tendai Biti said the holding cells at the remand prison are congested and wants an urgent Covid-19 test for his client as he was displaying symptoms.

He was attended to at Remand Clinic, but he was prescribed a painkiller and an antibiotic.

The magistrate is expected to make a ruling today.


Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Midnight armed robber nabbed

47 mins ago | 89 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

51 mins ago | 76 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

4 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

5 hrs ago | 584 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

8 hrs ago | 3757 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

8 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

8 hrs ago | 601 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

8 hrs ago | 769 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

School reaping off parents

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

DPA installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

One-stop border post could address Beitbridge chaos

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

372% rates hike for Bulawayo residents

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF warns detractors

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Africans have last laugh

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jason Machaya's freedom bid dismissed

8 hrs ago | 176 Views

Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border

8 hrs ago | 268 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days