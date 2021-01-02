Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Job Sikhala, vice chairman of the Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance), has alleged that the Mnangagwa regime wants to arrest him today.

He was last arrested in August 2020 while he was hiding in a ceiling at a house in Tynwald suburb.

Sikhala released the information via his Twitter page.

Said Sikhala, "I have received information that the Mnangagwa regime wants to arrest me today for the offence which I don't know. They are alleging that I undermined the authority of the police by Twitting about the kid allegedly assaulted by them. I have alerted everyone."



Sikhala is one of more than a dozen anti-government activists who went into hiding after police issued an alert seeking information leading to their arrest ahead of anti-government protests planned for July 31.

His party and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said he was charged with inciting public violence for allegedly backing the protest.

His arrest came as another opposition politician and government critic, Jacob Ngarivhume, was denied bail for the third time since being detained for calling the protests.

The demonstrations were de-facto banned because of Zimbabwe's anti-coronavirus measures.

Source - Byo24News

