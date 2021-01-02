Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The UK has imposed a ban on travellers coming in from six African nations over concerns about the importation of a new strain of Covid-19.


People who want to travel from Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana as well as island nations Mauritius and Seychelles will be barred from entering the UK, an advisory said.

The countries are seen as having a high number of travel connections with South Africa.

British and Irish nationals are exempt when arriving back from these countries, but will need to follow quarantine procedures when arriving in the UK.

Scientists say the South African Covid-19 variant is more transmissible with research still ongoing about whether it can harm the effectiveness of vaccines that have been developed.

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police hunting down Sikhala

49 secs ago | 0 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

1 min ago | 0 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

6 mins ago | 4 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Choruma burial today

9 mins ago | 7 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

11 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Nurses call off strike

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

28 mins ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Be responsible or face the law

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

7 hrs ago | 747 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

9 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

10 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

13 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

13 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

13 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

13 hrs ago | 665 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

13 hrs ago | 658 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

13 hrs ago | 867 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

School reaping off parents

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 753 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

13 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

13 hrs ago | 826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days