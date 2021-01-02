Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono arrested again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FIREBRAND journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been picked up by the police again, this time for allegedly falsely claiming police in Harare had struck and killed an infant with a baton stick.

Chin'ono was picked from his Harare home by officers from the CID Law and Order division.

He wrote on his Twitter, "The police have come to arrest me! Let everyone know!



"They say they are charging me with communicating falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up and died by a police officer! They are taking me to the Law-and-order section at Harare Central Police Station."


Chin'ono has had a troubled past few months when he was arrested twice for allegedly inciting public violence against government and later for alleged breach of his bail conditions relating to social media use.

He was released on bail in September after spending 45 days in prison on charges of inciting violence.

The latest arrest incident is linked to a video image that went viral on social media this week in which a woman carrying a baby is seen violently dragging a police officer with his uniform while remonstrating over an assault incident.

There were claims the police officer had struck the baby dead with the baton stick.

Police later dismissed the death reports although confirming their junior operative had struck the window of a commuter omnibus with a baton stick with the baby sustaining minor injuries from glass fragments.

The incident happened at a bus stop for Bindura bound transport in the Harare avenues area.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

1 hr ago | 315 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Be responsible or face the law

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

6 hrs ago | 799 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

9 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

9 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

9 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

12 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

12 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

13 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

School reaping off parents

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 752 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 607 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

13 hrs ago | 761 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

13 hrs ago | 824 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

13 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

13 hrs ago | 635 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

13 hrs ago | 79 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days